Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $132.99 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,732,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,382,578.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,488,296 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

