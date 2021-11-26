Quant Market Cap Achieves $2.55 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $70.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $210.99 or 0.00386637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015380 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001374 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.87 or 0.01255010 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

