Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.04 and last traded at $154.95. 4,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,123,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

