Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Set at $9.00 by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) received a $9.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.97% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QIPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,171,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

