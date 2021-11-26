Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $80,331.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.23 or 0.07494929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,074.39 or 0.99474938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.