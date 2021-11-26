Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
In other Rain Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $197,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Shares of RAIN opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.
Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
