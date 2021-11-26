Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $197,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAIN opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

