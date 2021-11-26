Ran Bareket Sells 7,149 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ran Bareket sold 336 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $9,213.12.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 488,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 363,960 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth $11,255,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after acquiring an additional 192,351 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 188,566 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

