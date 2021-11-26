Raymond James Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $134.96 and a one year high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.12 and its 200 day moving average is $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

