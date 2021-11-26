Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPDI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $105,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.