Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $318.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.68 and its 200 day moving average is $294.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.