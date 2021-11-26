Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,422 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.09 and a 12 month high of $114.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

