Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,583 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

