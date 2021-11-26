Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

