Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $289.17 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

