Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 824 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $216.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.33 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

