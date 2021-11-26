RED Price Tops $0.0061 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. RED has a total market capitalization of $794,298.11 and approximately $69,498.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.88 or 0.00363982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.