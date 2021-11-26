Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Redbox stock opened at 12.13 on Monday. Redbox has a 12-month low of 9.12 and a 12-month high of 27.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

