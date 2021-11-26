Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Tops $383.65 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $383.65 million and $76.90 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00352395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00231473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,973,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

