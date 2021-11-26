reflect.finance Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $664,964.71 and approximately $9,660.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00043832 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00233706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,444,723 coins. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.