Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 71,805 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REG opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

