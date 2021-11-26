Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,660 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 312,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 11,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.