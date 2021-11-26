Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 3,570 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

CMCSA traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $50.82. 72,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,868,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

