Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

