Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.28

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 7746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

