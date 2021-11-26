Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 39,768 IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of IMARA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMARA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 3,828.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 314,123 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMRA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.10. IMARA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IMARA Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

