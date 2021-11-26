Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $341,000 in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSEA opened at $8.29 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSEA. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,750 shares of company stock worth $74,468. 75.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

