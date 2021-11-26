Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $351,000 in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,198,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GROY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gold Royalty from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $5.14 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

