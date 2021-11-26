Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,500 Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.69. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

