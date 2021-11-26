Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 970,509 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of Rockwell Medical worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

