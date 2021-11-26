Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth $10,283,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $30.98 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

