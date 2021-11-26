Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) traded down 6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.86. 3,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 310,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

Specifically, COO Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $525,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,381 shares of company stock worth $4,645,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

