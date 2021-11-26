Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KOD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

KOD stock opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

In related news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 175,118 shares of company stock worth $16,592,469 and sold 21,726 shares worth $2,261,168. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.