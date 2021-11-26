Research Analysts Set Expectations for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

NYSE:J opened at $148.45 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average of $136.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

