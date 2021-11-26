Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2021 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $198.00 to $201.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $203.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/28/2021 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $166.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

