RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $985.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce $985.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $963.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. RH reported sales of $844.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

RH stock traded down $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $599.34. 6,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $655.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RH by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 84.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

