RHS Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.11. 50,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,284,796. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

