RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of REI.UN stock traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.26. 1,738,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.18. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.25 and a 12-month high of C$23.22. The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

