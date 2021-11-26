RioDeFi Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00231473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.