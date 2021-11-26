Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0197 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $108,836.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00100523 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005404 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

