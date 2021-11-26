Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.