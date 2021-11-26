Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.
RBA opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.