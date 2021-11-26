Riverview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in State Street by 6.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in State Street by 40.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 94,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.80.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

