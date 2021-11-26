Riverview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

