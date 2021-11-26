RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Price Down 9.4%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) shares traded down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.48. 20,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,127,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after acquiring an additional 567,584 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

