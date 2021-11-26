Robert M. Averick Buys 12,500 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASYS stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 million, a P/E ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth $3,121,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.