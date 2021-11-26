Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHHVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

RHHVF traded down $5.00 on Friday, reaching $383.50. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.71 and a 200-day moving average of $379.03. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

