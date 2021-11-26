Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

RSGUF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of RSGUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.