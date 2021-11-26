Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,637 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

