Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.86 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after purchasing an additional 485,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 408,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after buying an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after buying an additional 386,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

