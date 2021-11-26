Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

CNR opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

