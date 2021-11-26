Royal Bank of Canada Sells 129,924 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,924 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of PureCycle Technologies worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

PCT opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

